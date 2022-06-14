Protesting L&T staff of Kattupalli Kuppam near Chennai back to work; talks on

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All 136 workers from Kattupalli Kuppam, who were protesting against L&T Shipyard for five months demanding permanent employment, rejoined work last week even as negotiations are still under way.

The L&T Shipbuiliding Labour Contract Service Industrial Co-operative Society Limited, where the workers are members, has mediated with the company and facilitated the rejoining of workers while seeking time to sign the agreement.

In 2008, about 140 fishermen families were relocated from Kattupalli village to set up the shipbuilding yard. The obligation of the company was to provide permanent employment to at least one member of each relocated family.

A tripartite settlement was arrived at between the company, the representatives of the relocated residents, and the Tiruvallur Collector.

A worker told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity that L&T prepared a draft agreement and circulated it to the workers through the society, according to which it promised to increase the salary from Rs 16,500 to Rs 24,500 along with a few benefits, but the company asked them to give up the demand for permanent employment.

"We took up the work because of loss of livelihood for the past five months but will not give up our right for permanent employment. We also prepared a draft agreement and submitted it to the company during the recent meeting," he said.

The workers said the issue has persisted for the past 13 years, and L&T sought time through two successive three-year agreements in 2014 and 2017, promising in each that the workers will be made permanent by the end of the term of the agreement. "But now, L&T categorically tells us we will not be offered permanent jobs," said another worker.

However, a district administration official was confident of breaking the deadlock soon. "The firm has agreed to fulfil most of the workers’ demands, including employment to a family member of four deceased workers. L&T will employ the workers (who protested) through the society and they will get all benefits of a permanent employee," he said.

L&T has not responded to an email sent by The New Indian Express on June 8 seeking a response.