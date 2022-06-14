STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Special Task Force drones to scan buildings in Chennai for fire safety

Fire consultant V Sivaramakrishnan said that drones cannot find out whether the sprinklers are working or are they connected to the water pump.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Task Force, constituted more than three years ago to crackdown on illegal buildings across the city, will use drones to review 149 buildings which are under scanner for violation of fire safety norms.

A consultant will be hired by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) member secretary, after which inspection will be carried out, said a CMDA official. This comes after a separate study on fire safety measures with an alternate mechanism in congested areas like George Town, Purasawalkam, Tripplicane and T Nagar.

"Once the order is passed this week, we are likely to take it up the coming week. We wanted to have scientific data on these buildings. Doing it manually will take time," said the official. Fire consultant V Sivaramakrishnan said that drones cannot find out whether the sprinklers are working or are they connected to the water pump. This has to be done manually.

According to a survey of 150 T Nagar multi-storeyed buildings carried out by the State Fire and Rescue Services Department, it was found that in most buildings, water storage and provision of fire pump facilities and hydrant systems are not as per requirements of National Building Code. Most buildings also don’t have automatic sprinkler system. The CMDA member secretary could not be reached for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Special Task Force Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Chennai fire safety Drones
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp