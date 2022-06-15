STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Government hospitals in Chennai mark World Blood Donors Day

World Blood Donors Day was observed at government hospitals in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 15th June 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of blood donation.

Representational image of blood donation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Blood Donors Day was observed at government hospitals in the city on Tuesday. The Directorate of Public Health also instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) to organise Blood Donors Day in PHCs.

The slogan for this year is, "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives." The DPH also instructed the DDHS to register willing donors along with optimal blood collection, registration of donors at all PHC.

Thr PHCs were also told to organise "know your blood group" campaign at district level. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian donated blood at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, Egmore, and distributed blood donation certificates to donors. Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital also observed the World Blood Donors Day.

A pledge administered among doctors, nurses, medical students, and workers. A rally was also conducted. Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, and others participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Blood Donors Day Directorate of Public Health Chennai government hospitals
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp