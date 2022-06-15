Government hospitals in Chennai mark World Blood Donors Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Blood Donors Day was observed at government hospitals in the city on Tuesday. The Directorate of Public Health also instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) to organise Blood Donors Day in PHCs.

The slogan for this year is, "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives." The DPH also instructed the DDHS to register willing donors along with optimal blood collection, registration of donors at all PHC.

Thr PHCs were also told to organise "know your blood group" campaign at district level. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian donated blood at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, Egmore, and distributed blood donation certificates to donors. Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital also observed the World Blood Donors Day.

A pledge administered among doctors, nurses, medical students, and workers. A rally was also conducted. Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, and others participated.