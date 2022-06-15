New Chennai Metro MD MA Siddique reviews second phase project work, takes note of issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail MD MA Siddique inspected the second phase project work, including the 2.3-km elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Porur on Tuesday.

The official, who took charge on Monday, also inspected work between Poonamallee and Saligramam and the casting yard at Kollapancheri, Poonamallee Taluk in Tiruvallur District. He also inspected U-girder work, pier cap works and quality lab.

The work on erecting piers in Kattupakkam is also going on in full swing.

A 7.94-km rail line is being laid on Corridor 4, between Poonamallee and Porur. There are currently 111 piers erected along this route and 342 additional piers will be erected here. Work is being carried out at a total cost of Rs 1,147 crore.

Later, Siddique met the reporters at an informal gathering and sought feedback on operation and grievances pertaining to Chennai Metro. He took note of various issues including inundation around several metro stations during rains, lack of escalators in Tiruvottiyur and other stations and pending work under Phase-I.

He also took note of issues faced by the disabled in accessing metro stations as well as trains.