STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New Chennai Metro MD MA Siddique reviews second phase project work, takes note of issues

The official, who took charge on Monday, also inspected work between Poonamallee and Saligramam and the casting yard at Kollapancheri, Poonamallee Taluk in Tiruvallur District.

Published: 15th June 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail MD MA Siddique

Chennai Metro Rail MD MA Siddique (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail MD MA Siddique inspected the second phase project work, including the 2.3-km elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Porur on Tuesday.

The official, who took charge on Monday, also inspected work between Poonamallee and Saligramam and the casting yard at Kollapancheri, Poonamallee Taluk in Tiruvallur District. He also inspected U-girder work, pier cap works and quality lab.

The work on erecting piers in Kattupakkam is also going on in full swing.

A 7.94-km rail line is being laid on Corridor 4, between Poonamallee and Porur. There are currently 111 piers erected along this route and 342 additional piers will be erected here. Work is being carried out at a total cost of Rs 1,147 crore.

Later, Siddique met the reporters at an informal gathering and sought feedback on operation and grievances pertaining to Chennai Metro. He took note of various issues including inundation around several metro stations during rains, lack of escalators in Tiruvottiyur and other stations and pending work under Phase-I.

He also took note of issues faced by the disabled in accessing metro stations as well as trains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Siddique Chennai Metro Chennai Metro Rail
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp