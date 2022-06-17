STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murugappa Polytechnic College near Chennai opens new centre to hone tech skills

Murugappa Polytechnic College opened a Centre for Sustainability and Energy Transition at its Avadi campus on Thursday.

Murugappa Polytechnic College in Avadi

Murugappa Polytechnic College in Avadi (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Murugappa Polytechnic College opened a Centre for Sustainability and Energy Transition at its Avadi campus on Thursday.

The centre has been set up by AMM Foundation and Pluss Advanced Technologies, with the objective of promoting technical skills among students and working professionals, to address issues related to accessing energy in key sectors like agriculture, cold chain logistics and healthcare, where gridconnectivity is not always feasible.

The centre will also serve as a demonstration centre for industry developments in energy efficient, environmentally sustainable buildings.

It was inaugurated by V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras. Senior officials from Indian and international firms in agricultural commerce, logistics and financial services, like Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Apollo Supply Chain, Samunnati and Carbon Impact Capital among others, attended the inauguration.

K Sudhagar, Principal, Murugappa Polytechnic College said, “The centre will offer students hands-on learning on technologies for energy recycling and reuse. It also offers opportunities for entrepreneurship through applications of these technologies in their communities.”

