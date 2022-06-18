STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man racks up Rs 20 lakhs debt in online game, kills self

On Thursday, Nagarajan's wife heard a noise and rushed out of the bedroom to find him taking the extreme step and soon, he was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Manali on Thursday after racking up a debt of Rs 20 lakh due to online gambling. Police found his diaries listing out his debts. Police said, the deceased was identified as Nagarajan (37), a painting contractor.

Over the past few months, he grew addicted to online gambling and borrowed money from relatives. While his family advised him to stop gambling, he continued to play in hopes of recovering his money. On Thursday, Nagarajan's wife heard a noise and rushed out of the bedroom to find him taking the extreme step. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His body was sent for postmortem. A case was filed. Probe is on. This is the second such case in Manali in June. Earlier, a 29-year-old woman died by suicide allegedly after losing Rs 3 lakh to online gambling. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online games online game debt Chennai suicde
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp