Chennai Traffic Police to implement diversions at four major points from Saturday

Vehicles from Venkatanarayana Road towards Chamiers Road will take left at Anna Salai Junction.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Traffic police (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To alleviate traffic congestion on EVR Salai - Dasaprakash Junction, Chetpet Junction and Kasi Point, the traffic police will implement diversions from Saturday. In Nandanam, the diversions will be permanent.

Nandanam: Vehicles from Venkatanarayana Road towards Chamiers Road will take left at Anna Salai Junction. Vehicles from Cenotaph Road and Bharathi Dasan Road towards Teynampet will also take left

EVR Salai - Dasaprakash Junction: From Raja Annamalai Salai Junction up to EVR Salai Junction at Dr Alagappa Road will be one way from 9 am to 11 am

Chetpet Junction: Vehicles from Harrington Road towards Spurtank Road will turn right into Valluvarkottam High Road

Kasi Theatre Point: Vehicles from MGR Nagar along Pillaiyar Koil Street intending to go to Jafferkhanpet and Guindy to take left at the  Kasi Point Junction.

Heavy vehicles from Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue should take right along Nagathamman Koil Street and take left along 11th Avenue

Chennai Traffic Police Chennai traffic diversions
Comments

