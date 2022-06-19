STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cemeteries in Chennai run out of space, users want to reopen vaults

The other primary demand of the community is to allow opening of graves for reburials within a period of two years.

Published: 19th June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Multi-tier vaults at the Kilpauk cemetery | P Jawahar

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With major cemeteries in the city running out of space, the Christian community is hoping that the government would soon reduce the time frame for opening of family graves in cemeteries for reburial. They also want the government to permit the opening of the multi-tier vaults at Kilpauk cemetery, besides allocating land for a burial ground on the outskirts of the city.

The Kilpauk cemetery, the oldest and largest in the city with a tomb dating back to 1903, stopped fresh burials nearly 17 years ago. The sprawling cemetery spread over more than 16 acres of land now only permits burial for families whose members are already interred in it. However, only graves of people buried 14 years ago are re-opened (to bury a dead member of the same family).    

Due to severe space crunch, following the example of neighbouring states such as Kerala, the Kilpauk cemetery trust built multi-tier vaults in 2007. These vaults could accommodate 450 bodies — three blocks having 150 vaults each. “The vaults were full three years after they were introduced despite hesitancy among the people to shift  to the system,” said Bosco Alangar Raj, Secretary of the Madras Cemeteries Board Trust. 

However, the problem is that, there are currently no rules for the opening the multi-tier vaults. “We have sought permission from the authorities for opening the vaults and we also want the government to fix a time period for opening them again (for reburials). In states like Kerala and Karnataka, the vaults are opened within a span of two years,” added Bosco. 

The trust handed over six to seven cemeteries to nearby churches after they ran out of space. The cemetery at Kasimedu, spread over five acres, has some space left but may be full in another six months. “We have asked for at least five acres of land on the outskirts of the city as we facilitate burials of Christians belonging to all denominations. The space will be used for burials but families will not be allowed to build tombs to save space,” added Bosco.

The other primary demand of the community is to allow opening of graves for reburials within a period of two years. The demand was considered by the corporation council in 2008 but was put on hold. Reducing this time period will also relieve the pressure on the cemeteries, community members said. Corporation officials said that the issue is under consideration and a decision will be taken soon.

