STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Conman out of jail cheats house owner of Rs 10 lakh, held

A special team of Puzhal police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of a construction engineer. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A special team of Puzhal police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of a construction engineer. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as P Madan Kumar. In December last year, Madan Kumar took Rs 10 lakh from a man named Shankar and promised to build a house for him in Sriperumbudur. He later absconded.

Based on Shankar’s complaint, a special police team was formed and Madan Kumar was arrested from his house. Meanwhile, two years ago he cheated a woman whom he met on social media claiming he was a senior officer in the Prison Department. He promised to arrange for her divorce and took Rs 13 lakh from the woman. 

He then stopped responding to her calls and messages. The woman lodged a complaint and he was arrested. After coming out of prison in 2021, he got back to cheating people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheating Fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp