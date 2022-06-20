Conman out of jail cheats house owner of Rs 10 lakh, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team of Puzhal police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh under the guise of a construction engineer. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as P Madan Kumar. In December last year, Madan Kumar took Rs 10 lakh from a man named Shankar and promised to build a house for him in Sriperumbudur. He later absconded.

Based on Shankar’s complaint, a special police team was formed and Madan Kumar was arrested from his house. Meanwhile, two years ago he cheated a woman whom he met on social media claiming he was a senior officer in the Prison Department. He promised to arrange for her divorce and took Rs 13 lakh from the woman.

He then stopped responding to her calls and messages. The woman lodged a complaint and he was arrested. After coming out of prison in 2021, he got back to cheating people.