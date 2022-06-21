A night of music and revelry

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few decades ago, we stationed radios on coffee tables, kitchen platforms, bedside furniture and enjoyed the classic melodies that cassettes and radio channels had to offer. Soon after, the CD and then, the smartphone took over when they offered us the world’s collection of music at our fingertips. But no matter how smart the technology got, we still went back to those classic tunes, enjoying the nostalgia that came with every note.

On the nostalgia train, and to celebrate some new favourites that have made his list, musician Aditya Goswami, with percussionist Deepak Garg, is ready to take on the stage at Lords’ Indoors and celebrate Bollywood’s best on June 26. As he prepares for the big night, he let’s us in on his World Music Day Special plans.

Excerpts follow.

Could you talk about what one can expect from the show in relation to Music Day?

It’s a 2.5 hour show that will run from 9.30 pm to midnight. We will be singing mostly Bollywood songs but they will be across different decades and artistes. For the 90s, we’re doing songs by AR Rahman, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, for 2000s, it’ll be KK, Shaan, and Sonu Nigam and then some songs of this era as well. So, even if you are 19 or 60 years old, there is something for you. It’s going to be a nostalgic rollercoaster night.

How have you prepared your set list?

We have ensured that the early decades (90s and 2000s) and the more recent ones, both are given equal importance. There are enough numbers of songs from both kinds of music. I think all the songs which I will perform are my personal favourites. Basically what we’re planning is to get an audience of all ages to come and celebrate the euphoria of World Music Day with us.

So since you are performing music from the 90s to today, of these, which era do you think was the best for music?

The early 2000s, I think. I look up to a lot of singers from this era, like KK, Shaan, and Sonu Nigam. I think, at the time, music was still in touch with its roots and the audio retention was way more. People were ready to listen to a five-minute song. That time and the vibe was what people needed then.

As it is Music Day, could you tell us what music means to you and how has it influenced you?

It means everything to me. Music is not just a hobby or artform but a lifestyle that you have to follow. I have a different kind of (I wouldn’t call it love or obsession)...but it was just a dream of a schoolboy and all he wanted was to get on stage and perform. No matter where, how, how big the stage or audience was. The way they say ‘If you really want something, the universe manifests it.’ I think something like that is happening, but there is still a long way to go.

What I believe about music is that wherever music spreads, harmony automatically comes there. As artistes, we perform because it connects people with music. Someone living in New York and someone in Chennai can connect with that one favourite song. They might not even know the language but they will bond over the music. I know people who came to my gigs and became friends. Music brings together people naturally. That’s the power of music.

How did your interest in music begin and evolve?

I have always wanted to do music. It started in school when I got my guitar. I realised this is what I’m going to do.

What was studying at KM College of Music and Technology (established by AR Rahman Foundation) like?

I was studying Western Classical vocals. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience when you are in a music college because it’s not like (every other college). You’re sharing knowledge and experiencing music together.

I’ve been performing in Chennai a lot lately, for the last 1.5 years. I have been performing professionally for the last 10 years. I started very early at the age of 16-17, when I was playing gigs with my band. I came to Chennai to learn under AR Rahman(’s conservatory) and gain a wider perspective of music. After coming here, it has been a different scenario for me. I had to hear music that I didn’t listen to before. Carnatic music and South Indian music has a rich culture. All in all, still learning new things. It will take a lifetime to learn fully.

If you were not a musician, what alternate career would you have liked to explore?

If I weren’t a musician, I think I would have run a business or something.

Do you have any favourite music or artistes?

It’s very hard to say that a particular song is my favourite. I don’t see songs like that. There will be a song that I am listening to after 10 years, like Lag Jaa Gale. We still perform this song and 90 per cent other singers do it as well. Because the melody and the rawness of the composition is evergreen. Every kind of music has its time. Some songs are just evergreen, no matter when you are listening to them.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Yes. I would like to have more people to come and support these events. It’s not just me but 100 other people who are working on these events. If these events keep happening, there will be a lot more of these events (with independent artistes) and more so with creative ideas. Right now, there are so many people who want to do things like this but do not have the right amount of support so, if more events like these happen and 300 or 400 people come, more people will show up. That is whole point of doing this, for an independent artiste.

Aditya Goswami will be performing at Lords’ Indoors on June 26, from 9:30 pm onwards.

For reservations, call 8939005757.