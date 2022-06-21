STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agnipath row: Southern Railway beefs up security

Keep watch for agitators that may travel to New Delhi to join stir, Rly Board tells cops

Published: 21st June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Security posted at the Chennai Central Station on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing protest against the army recruitment scheme Agnipath, the Southern Railway on Monday increased security at stations, coach depots and other railway premises. Sale of platform ticket was also suspended at all stations in the Chennai Division until further orders.

A security directorate from the Railway Board has asked the RPF and railway police to stay vigilant over movement of agitators. Quoting the board directive, official railway sources said, it is suspected that agitators may travel to New Delhi to take part in the protest against the new recruitment scheme.

Following the order, passengers travelling in Tamil Nadu Express, Grand Trunk Express, Puducherry - New Delhi Express and Rajdhani Express are being monitored by GRP and RPF personnel. “We are keeping tabs on passengers travelling in group, but so far no passenger has been detained,” said an RPF official.

“As a precautionary measure, armed police have been deployed for the security of coaches at Gopalapuram (Chetpet) and Basin Bridge yards,” said a senior official from GRP. On a given day, more than 60 train rakes are stationed in the two yards. The police also opened the check posts at all stations and are checking for weapons using scanners. “Except entry and exit points used by the passengers, other entrances have been sealed at Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and other stations,” added the official.

In the meantime, the railways started disseminating awareness messages among the public against destroying railway properties. The campaign slogan, “railway property is our property” is being displayed on the station boards.

“We announce at railway stations that youngsters who engage in protests will not be recruited for defense forces,” added the RPF official.

Trains cancelled
Meanwhile, five trains - Baruuni-Ernakulam Express, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Express, two express trains between KSR Bengaluru and Danapur and New Tinusukia - Tambaram Express were cancelled on Monday. Similarly, Ernakularm - Pune Express and Chennai - Gaya Express remain cancelled on Tuesday and Tambaram - New Tinusukia is cancelled on June 23.

