TN SSLC results: Fathers hospitalised before exam, yet these girls excel

D Ramya, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, scored 572 out of 600 in the Class 12 commerce stream. 

Published: 21st June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Class 12 students M Rameeza Banu (R) and D Ramya on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Ramya, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, scored 572 out of 600 in the Class 12 commerce stream. 

Her achievement is all the more remarkable since she was under a lot of stress after her father suffered a heart attack just two days before exams were scheduled to begin. Shaken by the incident, Ramya struggled during the examination, but passed it with flying colours by scoring 95% marks.

“I was genuinely worried as we were writing in offline mode after two years and my father’s condition made matters worse. I am the only child and I had to support my mother to take care of my father who was undergoing treatment at the hospital and prepare for exams as well. It was tough,” said Ramya.

“My father is a auto driver and he works hard to provide a good life and education for me. After his heart attack, I garnered courage and did not let negative thoughts affect my performance,” said Ramya who wishes to become a Chartered Accountant. “My father recovered and he is the happiest person right now,” said Ramya.

Rameeza Banu from the same school scored 571 marks in the commerce stream. Her father sustained grievous injuries in a road accident two days before the exam. “My father was in the ICU, struggling for his life. I was not able to concentrate properly, but still I managed to write the exam. My family is very happy about the results,” said Rameeza.

