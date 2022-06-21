STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Without smartphone Chennai girl missed online classes but scored big in Class 12 exams

Ayisha's mother stays at home to take care of her brother, who is intellectually disabled. Her father, who was working in a private concern, lost his job five years ago.

Ayisha Siddiqha

Ayisha dreams of studying law in Dr Ambedkar Law University. (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ayisha Siddiqha K of the corporation-run Chennai girls higher secondary school in Korukkupet has given her family something to cheer for after many years. Ayisha secured 580 in her class 12 exams with a centum in maths.

Ayisha's mother stays at home to take care of her brother, who is intellectually disabled. Her father, who was working in a private concern, lost his job five years ago and has remained unemployed ever since. She is the eldest of four children.

"I don't have access to a smartphone so I could not attend online classes during the pandemic. I went to school and got notes from my teachers and studied with that. I could not have done it without my teachers," she told The New Indian Express. She attributes her score to the support of teachers Gilda, Periyasami and her headmistress Kokila Grace.

ALSO READ | Tested by pandemic, TN students script success story in state board exams

Ayisha, who wants to work towards women's empowerment, would like to study law in Dr Ambedkar Law University.

"There is no specific incident that inspired me to pursue law but I have always been affected by the social injustice towards women and I would like to fight it by taking up law. I also want to help my father clear his debts. Since he lost his job, we are in a lot of debt," she said.

Besides academics, she often tops elocution competitions in her school.

"When I was in class 6, I was one of the students selected to visit Malaysia under the 'Wings to Fly' initiative by the city corporation and Rotary Club after winning the series of contests held for the students," Ayisha said.

