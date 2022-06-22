STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International Yoga Day: When Chennai paused to pose

But, this Tuesday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chennaiites took a break to focus on achieving mindful bliss. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All year round well, at least 364 of them we give into the stresses of our everyday struggles. Nerve-wracking work, increasing family obligations and never-ending issues are enough to drive one up the wall. 

TNIE lensmen P Jawahar  and Ashwin Prasath capture those gathered at the airport, the Raj Bhavan (even Governor RN Ravi stepped onboard) and a private school to give time to this centuries-old traditional practice and step away from the world, embarking on a journey towards inner peace. 

