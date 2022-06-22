STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Team Rela recognised for liver transplants in kids

A coffee table book detailing the transplantation stories and the complex surgical journey in the field of paediatric liver transplantation was also launched.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having performed over 500 paediatric liver transplantations in Chennai, Prof Mohammed Rela and team, Rela Institute & Medical Centre, was recognised as South Asia’s largest paediatric liver transplantation programme.

To commemorate this milestone, Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, and Durai Murugan, Minister for Water Resources, Government of Tamil Nadu, and delegates from Oman participated in the ‘Celebration of Hope’.

A coffee table book detailing the transplantation stories and the complex surgical journey in the field of paediatric liver transplantation was also launched. Children who underwent liver transplantation showcased their talents, proving their life is now normal.

“Our government’s and chief minister’s vision of making healthcare affordable to every citizen of the state has led to performing more than 50 paediatric liver transplantations under the CMCHIS scheme. (We) Must thank Dr Rela for taking this initiative and supporting the government’s cause,” said Ma Subramanian.

Prof Rela, chairman and MD, Rela Hospital, addressing the gathering, said, “Liver transplantation in children was unheard of and have seen many families suffer. Now, to see how this is made available to the neediest too, I must thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their relentless support.

Our government has always been at the forefront of healthcare services and I congratulate them for that. Now, not only our government but other countries are also realising that liver transplantation is not a challenge anymore. We have come forward in our endeavour to make liver transplantation the new normal.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp