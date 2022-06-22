STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman files plaint against doctor for mid-air sexual harassment

However, she did not file a complaint on Saturday after the man who works as doctor in a Dubai apologised for his actions, but she filed a complaint on Tuesday.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday filed a sexual harassment complaint against a doctor from Thanjavur, who allegedly groped her during a flight to the city from Dubai. The incident took place on Saturday and the woman had tweeted about it. 

However, she did not file a complaint on Saturday after the man who works as doctor in a Dubai apologised for his actions, but she filed a complaint on Tuesday. The police are seeking legal opinion on how to proceed in the case as the incident took place mid-air.

The woman, who works in the USA, boarded the flight to Chennai on Saturday and the accused boarded the plane after it landed in Dubai, the police said. During the journey, the accused who was seated behind the woman allegedly groped her. 

“The woman then alerted the cabin crew and his passport was seized. After the plane landed in Chennai, the passport was handed over to airport police,” said a senior police officer. “We are consulting a legal team since the offence took place mid-air. We do not want any miscommunication over jurisdiction. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer. The man was questioned, but no case has been filed so far.

