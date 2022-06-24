Chennai to get moderate rain for a few days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pleasant weather would continue in Chennai with a possibility of light to moderate rain for the next few days.

Day time temperature recorded in Nungambakkam weather station on Thursday was 32.9 degrees Celsius as against the normal temperature of 36.7 degrees. Meenambakkam station clocked 33.1 degrees against 37.1 degrees.

The met office said day-time temperature would remain 33-34 degrees for next two days. Some rains is likely over Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Manalurpet in Kallakurichi received the highest rainfall of 6 cm.