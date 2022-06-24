STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction of MRTS’ final pillar to start in six months, land acquisition nearing end

The construction of the last pillar for the MRTS Phase II extension line from Velachery to St Thomas Mount is likely to begin by the end of this year.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:27 AM

The MRTS has a potential capacity of 4,25,000 passengers a day | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The construction of the last pillar for the MRTS Phase II extension line from Velachery to St Thomas Mount is likely to begin by the end of this year. The 450 square metres of land over which the pillar will come up the only remaining parcel of land that needs to be acquired is facing minor hurdles which are likely to be resolved in the next three months, according to official sources.

The project, which had faced hurdles in land acquisition for nearly a decade, is set to clear the last hurdle with the site evaluation of two buildings by the Public Works Department. Following the evaluation, a compensation package will be worked out. 

Similarly, issues surrounding another property, which earlier officials claimed to have resolved, is due to be acquired with the payment of compensation. This pertains to a row between two legal heirs over a property. The compensation worth `2.83 crore has been submitted to the court already.

The 15-km alignment under Phase-II covers several significant landmarks of the city and currently has 18 stations. The Phase II extension of 5 km, when completed, will add three more stations.

A Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) official said the entire land acquisition process will be completed in the next three months. It is learnt that both Southern Railways and CMDA are following the developments closely. “The final pillar of MRTS will come up once the process of land acquisition ends. Construction is likely to be completed by next year,” said an official.

