STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Open spaces under 15 Chennai bridges set for makeover

Corpn to enhance aesthetics, provide parking & seating facilities

Published: 24th June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bikes parked under T Nagar bridge | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has decided to convert open spaces under Chennai’s 15 major bridges and flyovers, including the North Usman Road Grade Separator and Gandhi Mandapam Road Flyover, into parking bays and seating areas. 

The project to be taken up under ‘Singara Chennai’ scheme at a cost of `15 crore will also include bridges and flyovers maintained by other departments including the National Highways Authority of India and Southern Railways. While spaces under flyovers in commercial areas will be used for parking, spaces in other places will be converted into walkways and seating areas. 

“For instance, the space under the grade separator near North Usman Road to Mahalingapuram Road junction will be used as designated parking area to control haphazard parking,” a Corporation official said. 

Under Peters Road-Conron Smith Road junction flyover, a seating area with stone benches is to come up. The Murasoli Maran Bridge on Perambur High Road will have a landscaped area, art paintings, hardscaping and new lighting arrangements.  The Maduravoyal Bypass Grade Separator on Poonamallee High Road will have landscaping, a fountain, new lighting and stone benches. Walkways are to come up in open spaces under Adambakkam MRTS Bridge, Velachery MRTS and Puzhuthivakkam MRTS Bridge. 

“From being dark spaces with no designated use, these areas will be converted into well-lit walkways, seating areas and parking spaces with fountains, art sculptures and colourful lighting,” the official said. 

Plan is also on to beautify Gengu Reddy Subway at an estimated cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Perambur Subway at a cost of Rs 24 lakh with bollard lightings and landscaping. Of these 15 projects, tenders have been called for four and estimates are being prepared for three.

Work to be undertaken in

  • Pantheon road-Casa Major road flyover
  • Gengu Reddy subway
  • Perambur subway
  • Murasoli Maran bridge at Perambur high road
  • North Usman road-Mahalingapuram road grade separator
  • Peters road-Conronsmith road flyover
  • Kalaivanar bridge, GN Chetty road
  • Koyambedu grade separator
  • Maduravoyal bypass grade separator
  • Adambakkam MRTS underbridge
  • Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam road flyover
  • Velachery MRTS bridge
  • Chakrapani street flyover
  • Puzhuthivakkam MRTS station bridge
  • Kamakshi hospital flyover
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp