Open spaces under 15 Chennai bridges set for makeover

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has decided to convert open spaces under Chennai’s 15 major bridges and flyovers, including the North Usman Road Grade Separator and Gandhi Mandapam Road Flyover, into parking bays and seating areas.

The project to be taken up under ‘Singara Chennai’ scheme at a cost of `15 crore will also include bridges and flyovers maintained by other departments including the National Highways Authority of India and Southern Railways. While spaces under flyovers in commercial areas will be used for parking, spaces in other places will be converted into walkways and seating areas.

“For instance, the space under the grade separator near North Usman Road to Mahalingapuram Road junction will be used as designated parking area to control haphazard parking,” a Corporation official said.

Under Peters Road-Conron Smith Road junction flyover, a seating area with stone benches is to come up. The Murasoli Maran Bridge on Perambur High Road will have a landscaped area, art paintings, hardscaping and new lighting arrangements. The Maduravoyal Bypass Grade Separator on Poonamallee High Road will have landscaping, a fountain, new lighting and stone benches. Walkways are to come up in open spaces under Adambakkam MRTS Bridge, Velachery MRTS and Puzhuthivakkam MRTS Bridge.

“From being dark spaces with no designated use, these areas will be converted into well-lit walkways, seating areas and parking spaces with fountains, art sculptures and colourful lighting,” the official said.

Plan is also on to beautify Gengu Reddy Subway at an estimated cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Perambur Subway at a cost of Rs 24 lakh with bollard lightings and landscaping. Of these 15 projects, tenders have been called for four and estimates are being prepared for three.

Work to be undertaken in