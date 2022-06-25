Bank manager dies as tree falls on car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman bank manager died on the spot after a tree crashed on her car in KK Nagar on Friday evening. Her sister, who was travelling with her, sustained injuries while the driver allegedly fled from the spot. Chennai corporation authorities denied allegations that excavation work for stormwater drain may have led to the tree fall.

The deceased, Vani Kabilan, was a resident of Porur and mother of a TNIE journalist. She was the manager of the Indian Overseas Bank branch in KK Nagar. The incident happened on Lakshmana Swamy Road in KK Nagar when the car was approaching PT Rajan Salai.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot, recovered Vani’s body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. Her sister Ezhilarasi was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Police said driver Karthi (35) has absconded. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Ashok Nagar fire station personnel removed the tree.

Meanwhile, corporation has ordered a probe into the incident. “No stormwater drain work was carried out in the last two days at the accident site. Digging work was stopped on June 22. There’s at least 10-ft gap between the work site and the place where the tree stood.

As per our initial investigation, the tree could have fallen due to increase in soil moisture after the rain. The corporation commissioner has also ordered the deputy commissioner (works) and regional deputy commissioner (central region) to carry out a detailed investigation,” the civic body said in a press release.