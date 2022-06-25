STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus rams into tea shop near Ambattur leaving 17 injured

Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said, the bus belongs to a private company in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 17 people were injured when a private bus allegedly rammed into a roadside tea shop near Ambattur on Friday. All the injured people were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said the condition of a 49-year-old woman who sustained head injuries is critical.   

Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said, the bus belongs to a private company in Ambattur Industrial Estate. On Friday morning, when the bus carrying 11 people neared the Ambattur-Ayanambakkam Road, the bus driver Ganapathy (35) allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus allegedly hit a car before ramming into the tea shop.

Five persons inside the tea stall were injured in the accident, including Tamizhselvi (49), who sustained head injuries. Those inside the bus, including the bus driver, also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Upon information, Poonamallee TIW police and Ambattur Estate fire department personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.
 

