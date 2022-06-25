STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perumbakkam Megalithic site turns into dump yard

ASI had marked site, which borders reserve forest, as prohibited area

Published: 25th June 2022

The waste found dumped on the archeological site | Ashwin Prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an act of utter negligence, a megalithic ancient site gazette-notified by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) last month has been converted into a dump yard by Perumbakkam panchayat.

The green cover has been razed using earthmovers and tonnes of unsegregated municipal solid waste has been dumped at the site. TNIE visited the area on Thursday and found cattle rummaging through the garbage, including plastic waste. Ironically, a notice board erected by the ASI at the entrance of the dump yard said the site is a ‘prohibited area’ in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. 

P Rajesh, who runs a workshop in the neighbourhood, said, “I can’t believe what is happening. Panchayat officials are saying it’s a revenue land and will be used as a transit point for disposing of municipal waste. There are many residential localities nearby, which will be affected if the place becomes a permanent landfill.”    

Geo Damin, a member of Chennai-based environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal, said such random and indiscriminate dumping at the site, which borders Perumbakkam reserve forest will be detrimental to the environment. 

After TNIE shared the images of the site with M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archeologist, ASI (Chennai Circle), the officer visited the area and confirmed that solid waste was being dumped in a prohibited area (megalithic cists and cairns site).

“I have directed my staff to meet Perumbakkam panchayats officials to stop the dumping of garbage. An official notice will also be served as per rules,” he said. Tambaram forest ranger R Vidyapathi said a similar attempt was made a few years back to convert the area into a dump yard, but it was dropped after forest department raised objections. “We will take up the issue again with panchayat authorities,” he said.

