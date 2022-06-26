STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cops destroy over 1,000 kg seized ganja, 30 gm heroin

A special team of the Chennai police destroyed 1,300 kg of ganja and 30 gm of heroin seized in 68 cases.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Police destroy the seized drugs in Chengalpattu. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Police destroy the seized drugs in Chengalpattu. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team of the Chennai police destroyed 1,300 kg of ganja and 30 gm of heroin seized in 68 cases. The drugs, worth Rs 2 crore, were destroyed in the presence of Commissioner of Police (CoP) Shankar Jiwal as per an order of a Principal Special Court.

Jiwal said that the department organised awareness programmes in 489 schools and reached out to nearly 42,000 students in the first few months of the year.

“A drug survey will be conducted across the State to assess the level of drug abuse in society,” he said. Based on the survey report, rehabilitation programmes would be organised, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp