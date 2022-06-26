Cops destroy over 1,000 kg seized ganja, 30 gm heroin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team of the Chennai police destroyed 1,300 kg of ganja and 30 gm of heroin seized in 68 cases. The drugs, worth Rs 2 crore, were destroyed in the presence of Commissioner of Police (CoP) Shankar Jiwal as per an order of a Principal Special Court.

Jiwal said that the department organised awareness programmes in 489 schools and reached out to nearly 42,000 students in the first few months of the year.

“A drug survey will be conducted across the State to assess the level of drug abuse in society,” he said. Based on the survey report, rehabilitation programmes would be organised, he added.