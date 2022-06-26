STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Perumbakkam panchayat gets ASI notice for dumping solid waste at megalithic site

Sources said the Perumbakkam block development officer was told to stop the dumping.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notice to a panchayat that has defaced a megalithic site at Perumbakkam. Superintending Archeologist M Kalimuthu told TNIE the panchayat was told to immediately stop dumping waste at the site. “We will monitor the situation. If we find any further violation, we will file a police compliant.”

P Rajesh, who runs a workshop near the site, said the dumping continued on Saturday morning. “I saw a tractor-load of waste brought in and dumped, while another truckload was removed. It stinks.”Meanwhile, D Vasudevan, district environmental engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, visited the site and submitted a fact-finding report. Sources said the TNPCB member secretary too will issue a show-cause notice to the panchayat.

The panchayat secretary reportedly told TNPCB the site was a government poramboke land, and for a month, it has been used as a transit point to segregate solid waste to the Kolathur landfill. The secretary also claimed the panchayat obtained permission from the district administration.Sources said the Perumbakkam block development officer was told to stop the dumping. “The panchayat should ensure 100% collection and segregation of solid waste at source, and the panchayat was directed to obtain consent for a micro-composting unit,” a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solid waste
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp