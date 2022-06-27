Single track delays trains in Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram section, hassles commuters

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delayed arrival of trains in the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram section, the lone-single track route in the Chennai Division, has become a norm rather than an exception. The delay varies between 15 and 45 minutes daily.

According to regular commuters, frequent halt of trains at en-route stations causes delays, putting hundred of travellers through hardship. The section is plagued with infrastructure problems, such as lack of drinking water facilities, absence of parking, unhygienic toilets, understaffed RPF and GRP, etc.

The Chennai-bound local trains from Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur run are always overcrowded during peak hours. The 36-km electrified single line in Chengalpattu-Kanchipuram section has seven stations — Reddipalayam, Villiyambakkam, Palur, Pazhaya Seevaram, Walajabad, Nathapettai, Kanchipuram East, and Kancheepuram.

S Rajan Kumar of Kancheepuram said, “Chennai Beach - Tirumalpur local has been arriving at Kancheepuram late by 60-90 minutes for the past several months. The train is halted at Palur for not less than 40 minutes on a regular basis.”

Being a single line, trains are stopped regularly to facilitate movement of express/goods trains. However, the delay has increased over the last few years after the railways developed Walajabad goods shed for transporting cars. “Suburban trains were extended to Tirumalpur on a single line nearly a decade ago, but the delay was negligible. However, after the Covid-induced lockdown, the trains are halted at Nathapettai, Palur and Walajabad frequently. The section should be made double-line at the earliest,” said K Venkatesan, another passenger.

The section handles 22 suburban daily services and three express trains - Tirupati - Puducherry MEMU Express Mumbai LTT - Madurai Weekly Express and Mumbai CST - Nagercoil Weekly Express. An official from the Chennai Division said, “A new line at Walajabad for loading cars will be built soon to bring down the halt of the trains. The doubling of the line between Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram is a policy decision of the railway board.”

Man hit by train, dies

Chennai: A 65-year-old man was fatally hit by a train near Chrompet on Sunday morning. Tambaram railway police identified the man as Jeyachandran. He worked as a security guard at a shop in Chromepet. On Sunday morning, he was returning home from work and, while attempting to cross the railway line between Chrompet and Pallavaram, was hit by a suburban train.

SR e-auctions tenders

Chennai: The Chennai Divison of Southern Railway awarded three tenders worth Rs 1.1 crore through e-auction recently. The tenders for railway assets parking at Korukkupet railway, advertising in Guindy railway station, and leasing of parcel space in Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Express with a total contract value of Rs 24,63,750, Rs 49,59,000 and Rs 36,51,168 respectively were awarded during the pilot project launch.