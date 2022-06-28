STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vocational students can study engineering: K Ponmudy

Ponmudy said there is an existing scheme for polytechnic students to join in the second year of engineering courses.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students who studied vocational courses in schools can join engineering courses in Anna University, its affiliated varsities, and government engineering colleges from this year, said higher education minister K Ponmudy on Monday. He said there will be 2% quota for vocational students.

Ponmudy said there is an existing scheme for polytechnic students to join in the second year of engineering courses. He said classes for second and third year engineering classes will start from July 18. “Firstyear classes will start after the CBSE results,” said the minister.

The enrollment for engineering colleges this year will be higher than last year, he said. So far 85,902 students registered online for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission. He said 15,000 applications were received for a higher education scheme that gives Rs 1,000 a month to girl students.

Comments

