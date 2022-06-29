STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Manual scavenging: Man asphyxiates inside Chennai Metro Water manhole

A private contract employee died of asphyxiation and another has been admitted to a hospital in Madhavaram. They were clearing an underground drainage on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 29th June 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a man cleaning a manhole | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private contract employee died of asphyxiation and another has been admitted to a hospital in Madhavaram. They were clearing an underground drainage on Tuesday evening. The deceased, Nelson (26), from Tirunelveli, was employed at a private cleaning contract company with Ravikumar (40), of Thanjavur. The duo were staying in Mathanampattu village near Surapattu in Puzhal. 

On Tuesday evening, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) received a complaint that the underground drainage opposite Amma Unavagam on Mariamman Koil Street in Madhavaram was overflowing.

“Around 4 pm, the duo reached the spot and opened the lid to the manhole. Inhaling noxious gas, Nelson and Ravikumar lost consciousness and fell inside the drainage, one after the other,” said a senior police officer.

While the supervisor of the private contract company was not present on the spot, the public informed the police and fire service. The Madhavaram fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and fished out Nelson and Ravikumar. The duo were rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital, where Nelson was declared brought dead. Ravikumar was admitted to the ICU and is unconscious, the police added.

The Madhavaram police have registered a case under sections 304A (Causing death due to negligence) and provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. The police have detained Prakash (53) and Vinish (33). Meanwhile, a senior Metro Water official said they were to file a complaint against the private contractor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging asphyxiation Chennai
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp