STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Feasting on fish in disguise

Arshad, project head at Carl’s Kitchen speaks of their unique fish-based dishes and their attempt to introduce the same to the Indian palate

Published: 30th June 2022 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pizza Salumi

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The frequent barrage online of bizarre street foods in India cookies and cream vada pav, Fanta omelette, Oreo ke pakode (fried Oreo), mango Maggi has made me rather impervious to culinary surprises. Or so I had thought until I found myself scrolling through the unique menu of Carl’s Kitchen, a recently launched cloud kitchen.

The project under the brand Blanche’s of JMJ Seafoods Pvt Ltd (exporters of seafood) offers an assortment of items hot dogs, samosas, lasagne, Thai curry, pizza, baos, momos, spaghetti and more with an oceanic twist. The expected pork, beef or chicken is replaced by tuna or swordfish (and the occasional prawn). “As seafood exporters, we offered 125 plus products under our brand HookCatch but we noticed that in India, people still buy only 5-6 varieties of fish.

We realised that unlike other countries we don’t eat fish by species. For us, every fish is (just) fish, whether snapper or grouper. But each of our products tastes different. Plus, India generally consumes fish as gravy or fry but we wanted people to taste fish in different formats and so, we wanted to create sausages,” explains Arshad, the project head. And thus, after much research and development, came about their unusual selection of items.

Taste test
While everything on offer seemed worth a try, we settled for the few options that seemed the most uncommon. The tuna fish Punjabi samosa was flaky with a kick of spice. The tuna in the filling with potato, onion and spices was nearly unrecognisable, albeit delicious with the minced texture of meat samosas. The accompaniments of the tangy tamarind and date chutney and the earthy and fresh mint chutney kept the snack familiar to the palate. It was a good start, followed by another winner with the tuna fish chicken and cheese hot dog. The bun though slightly dry was marked with the name of the kitchen and held a simple, savoury tuna fish sausage which was, much like the samosa, indistinguishable from any other meat. The cheese and peri peri mayo added some tang to the sweetness of the bun and the savouriness of the meat. 

Third came the Singapore chilli crab bao which was heavy on the fishy flavour but a good dose of spice from the chilli, wrapped in a soft dough. While most items were easy to accept, the pizza salumi left more to be desired. The dried cheese and peppers combined with the overpowering scent and piscine taste of the tuna fish frankfurter and swordfish ham were confusing on the bread  and the palate. That being said, the tuna fish Thai red curry with the aromatic gravy and plain rice offered a better experience, as did the spaghetti and tuna fish meatballs (for those who don’t mind a fishy aftertaste).

From the dough of the breads and buns to the sauces and dips — everything is made by the kitchen, and the switch to lean meat keeps the options healthier than others on the market, informs Arshad. 
At the end of the meal, it was easy to store everything back in the cardboard containers which, as Arshad explains, are designed with a tear system to give a nice appeal and hygienic feel with little usage of gum. The containers open out in plates and can fold back to their original size. 

Company standards
The name of the kitchen is based on an imaginary character who loves all food and several cuisines. The one-of-a-kind product aside, Carl’s Kitchen prides itself on its quality and standard operating procedures. “We would not serve our customers anything that we would not give our families. Our SOPs across (currently) nine outlets are strong with all systems in place. We have control over the product from the raw material itself. Tuna and swordfish are critical to handle and require a lot of expertise. We have renowned labs where samples of every product are checked.

We also have experts at the purchasing harbour who begin the quality check before sending it to the factories. Only after the testing is approved do the fish go to production,” Arshad says, adding that they are looking to permeate other tier 1 cities (and later, tier 2) soon. The establishment was conceived as a cloud kitchen since people want food on the go, he adds, but a Carl’s store is in the pipeline that will offer the customers the experience to grab a quick bite. While the people of Chennai may still seem apprehensive about trying the products, it’s certainly an amusing experience.

Visit: thecarlskitchen.dotpe.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp