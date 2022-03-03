Man tries to stab son’s killers in court, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man, father of a murder victim, attempted to stab two accused on Allikulam court campus when they were escorted in for a hearing. The police thwarted the attempt and the man was arrested.

The incident happened on Tuesday, when remand accused Karthik (30) and Iyyapan (33) were brought to be produced before a sessions court. While the team was on the way to court room, M Udayakani attempted to stab one accused.

In 2020, Udayakani’s son Anthony Ubalt was murdered by the duo. They had signed a peace bond but broke it by murdering Ubalt. They were subjected to non-bailable remand for the past two years, said the police.