Madras HC asks HR&CE to de-seal Mylapore Club

The bench also ordered HR&CE to remove the seal affixed on the club as it has paid Rs 1 crore towards rental arrears.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday stayed the operation of a single judge’s order on rental arrears the Mylapore Club owed to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. 

The bench also ordered HR&CE to remove the seal affixed on the club as it has paid Rs 1 crore towards rental arrears. Directing the club to submit fresh application for fixation of rent, the bench asked the HR&CE authorities to complete the process of revising the rent within two months. 

The HR&CE claimed that the club owed a total of Rs 4.77 crore. The club had taken the premises for lease from Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple. 

