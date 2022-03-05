Rs 5,500 crore to repair drains in 266 Chennai streets

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will implement projects worth Rs 5,563 crore to build, repair, and link stormwater drains in 266 streets across Chennai city. Now, the city has 5,500 km of road and only 2,200 km of drains, which has been resulting in water stagnation in several areas. To bridge this gap, the corporation had taken up stormwater drain works in 767 km worth Rs 3,220 crore in the northern parts of the city under the Kosasthalaiyar basin, and 560 km worth Rs 1,760 crore in the southern parts of the city under the Kovalam basin.

According to senior corporation officials, tenders to construct missing links and drains worth Rs 187 crore were floated under the Singara Chennai project and work orders are to be issued soon. “On Thursday, we opened tenders for stormwater drains worth Rs 26 crore under the infrastructure and amenities fund,” said a senior corporation official. In addition to this, the civic body has also called for consultants to construct stormwater drains worth Rs 250 crore in areas identified by the corporation.

Some of the areas to benefit under these projects were among the worst hit during the rains in November last year. They are: Seethammal colony, PV Rajamannar salai in KK Nagar, areas in and around Vembuliamman koil street in Virugambakkam, areas in and around 18th Avenue Ashok Nagar, Ambedkar college road, Demellows road and Decastor road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Sydenhams road, Habibullah road in T Nagar.

The corporation had independently identified 578 places where water stagnation was rampant. The projects will focus on areas that were identified by a committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to devise flood mitigation plans, along with areas identified by the corporation. Together, these projects will cover both core and extended areas in all three regions of the city — north, south and central, said corporation officials.

Rs 1,473 cr granted for five multi-village drinking water schemes in State

Chennai: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for five new multi-village combined water supply schemes to be implemented at a total cost of Rs 1,473.16 crore. Of this, Rs 581.48 crore is the Union government’s share while Rs 771.73 crore is the share of the Tamil Nadu government. The centage charges of Rs 112.57 crore will be borne by the State government and community contribution for these schemes will be Rs 7.38 crore. The schemes to be implemented are: Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) to cover 667 habitations in Thirvarur district, CWSS to Sembedu and 88 habitations in Ranipet district, CWSS to 32 habitations in Mayiladuthurai district, CWSS to 109 habitations in Tiruchy district and CWSS to 22 habitations in Tirunelveli district