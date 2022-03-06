STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prefix gane: Questions arise on Chennai mayors being addressed as Honourable or Worshipful

Even though all the ministers, including the Chief Minister, are addressed as 'Honourable' (Manbumigu), Mayors had been called as 'Worshipful' (Vankaththirkuriya) till 2014.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As corporations in the State have got their elected mayors, questions have been raised if the honorific prefix of Mayor will revert to 'Worshipful' after being changed to 'Honourable' by the AIADMK government.

Even though all the ministers, including the Chief Minister, are addressed as 'Honourable' (Manbumigu), Mayors had been called as 'Worshipful' (Vankaththirkuriya) till 2014. The then AIADMK government headed by late CM J Jayalalithaa changed the prefix to 'Honourable' through a Government Order. 

When questioned if the Mayor should be called 'Honourable' or 'Worshipful', Health Minister Ma Subramanian said CM Stalin will decide on reversing the G.O. "The post of Mayor originated in London city in the 12th century. Since then, they have been addressed as 'Worshipful'. However, then CM Jayalalithaa changed it to 'Honourable' as she didn’t want anyone to have a prefix that was above hers," said Subramanian.

Even though the office assistants of ministers and even Governors are called duffedar, office assistants of Mayors are called Jamedars. Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries said the prefix was used when there were only a few corporations. "As the number of corporations increased, the government wanted to have a uniform way of addressing Mayors because of which it was changed," said a party functionary.

Some leaders are against reverting to the 'Worshipful' prefix as it was created during colonial times. "Chief Minister MK Stalin has retained several good initiatives of the previous government, including Amma Canteens. In a similar way, the change to 'Honourable' should also be continued. Muslims can’t worship anyone other than God. So, the Mayor should remain Honourable," said MH Jawahirullah, Papanasam MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Chennai mayor Chennai mayor prefix Mator prefix Worshipful Honourable
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp