45th Chennai Book Fair ends, sees sales of over Rs 12 crore

CHENNAI: More than 15 lakh people from various parts of the country visited the 45th Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) at the Nandanam YMCA ground in the city.

BAPASI president S Vairavan told The New Indian Express that books worth over Rs 12 crore were sold in the fair.The event which commenced on February 16, after COVID cases declined, culminated on Sunday. Expectedly, there was a spike in sales on the last day as thousands flocked to the fair enthusiastically and bought a myriad of books across genres. Police were deployed on the ground to control traffic.

Madras High Court judge R Mahadevan took part in an event and gave away mementos to BAPASI members who have served in the association for more than 25 years. This year's fair also had stalls pertaining to the State government's 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme, a science exhibition, Keezhadi photo gallery and display of old pottery artefacts.

Sculptures of famous leaders were another attraction at the fair. Sculptures of former CM M Karunanidhi, popular Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, Buddha, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Dravidian stalwart ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy and other leaders were available for sales.

Arun Titan who made these sculptures told The New Indian Express that after jallikattu protests, politics has become more popular among youngsters. So, he had decided to make these sculptures. He had been showcasing his sculptures at the fair for the last couple of years and response has been better this time around. Tiruvalluvar and Periyar sculptures proved to be bestsellers, Arun Titan added.

Vairavan told The New Indian Express, "This year, readers purchased a greater number of titles related to skill development, spirituality, language-oriented books and English novels. The event has grabbed people's attention."

BAPASI secretary SK Murugan added that due to the book fair's weekday schedule this year, more school students attended the event than ever before.