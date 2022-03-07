STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

45th Chennai Book Fair ends, sees sales of over Rs 12 crore

Expectedly, there was a spike in sales on the last day as thousands flocked to the fair enthusiastically and bought a myriad of books across genres.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

People throng on the last day of the 45th Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam

People throng on the last day of the 45th Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 15 lakh people from various parts of the country visited the 45th Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) at the Nandanam YMCA ground in the city.

BAPASI president S Vairavan told The New Indian Express that books worth over Rs 12 crore were sold in the fair.The event which commenced on February 16, after COVID cases declined, culminated on Sunday. Expectedly, there was a spike in sales on the last day as thousands flocked to the fair enthusiastically and bought a myriad of books across genres. Police were deployed on the ground to control traffic.

Madras High Court judge R Mahadevan took part in an event and gave away mementos to BAPASI members who have served in the association for more than 25 years. This year's fair also had stalls pertaining to the State government's 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme, a science exhibition, Keezhadi photo gallery and display of old pottery artefacts.

Sculptures of famous leaders were another attraction at the fair. Sculptures of former CM M Karunanidhi, popular Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, Buddha, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Dravidian stalwart ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy and other leaders were available for sales.

Arun Titan who made these sculptures told The New Indian Express that after jallikattu protests, politics has become more popular among youngsters. So, he had decided to make these sculptures. He had been showcasing his sculptures at the fair for the last couple of years and response has been better this time around. Tiruvalluvar and Periyar sculptures proved to be bestsellers, Arun Titan added.

Vairavan told The New Indian Express, "This year, readers purchased a greater number of titles related to skill development, spirituality, language-oriented books and English novels. The event has grabbed people's attention."

BAPASI secretary SK Murugan added that due to the book fair's weekday schedule this year, more school students attended the event than ever before.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Book Fair BAPASI Nandanam YMCA ground 45th Chennai Book Fair
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp