Women to head all police stations in Avadi on International Women’s Day

CHENNAI: To recognise the contribution of women in the police department, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, all police stations under the Avadi commissionerate will be led by woman officers on Tuesday.

At the senior level, B Vijayakumari, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters and Traffic), will hold additional charge as Joint Commissioner of Avadi Commissionerate, while G Umayal, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters and Administration) will hold additional charges as the Deputy Commissioner for both Avadi and RedHills districts.

There are 25 police stations in Avadi police commissionerate and the strength of women police personnel and officers is about 650. The women officers will take in-charge for 24 hours on Tuesday.