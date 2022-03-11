STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine years after ban, TN unable to spit out gutka trade

Illegal tobacco products brought from B’luru, cops unable to get specific details on source

Published: 11th March 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:20 AM

File photo of policemen taking stock of gutka products seized in Vellore | Express

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite a ban in 2013 by the State government, gutka trade thrives in Tamil Nadu. Huge quantities of banned tobacco products seized across the State on a regular basis is proof. In Chennai alone, the police seized 607 kg of gutka and other banned tobacco products in one week (February 27 to March 5). The seizure between February 20 and February 26 was 514 kg.

In July 2021, Health Minister Ma Subramaniam gave an ultimatum of two months to food safety officials to rid the State of gutka products, adding officials may close erring shops. But gutka is still being sold. Roadside shopkeepers sell the products to their regular customers. These products are not displayed but the shopkeepers know their customers.

Officials said most of these banned products are from Bengaluru. The manufacturers bring them to toll gates or a specified drop location, from where the products reach the city, a police officer said.
Explaining the modus operandi, a senior police officer said a person acts as the head of a group of shops (generally 10 to 15), establishes contact at the source, and procures and distributes the product to shops.
The police officer said, "Even if we apprehend the head, it is difficult to catch the source. The head only has contact numbers and names. He doesn't have any solid information."

A 27-year-old engineering graduate in Chennai who spoke to TNIE on condition of anonymity said he started chewing tobacco as a way to pass time while riding the long distance between his house and college. He said, "What started as fun slowly became a habit. Now I'm trying to get rid out of it."

He procured the banned products from a shop on the way to college. Since he was a regular customer, the shopkeeper trusted him and handed over the product. Not a single word was spoken by either person.
"At first, I visited the shop to buy random things such as chewing gum and water bottles, then I slowly got acquainted with the shopkeeper and became a regular customer there," he added.

