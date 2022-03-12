STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic diversion on Arcot Road for CMRL work

Heavy vehicles coming from Porur Junction towards Vadapalani Junction will be allowed on Arcot Road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) work, (Phase-2), corridor - 4 on Arcot Road from Lakshmi Nagar 40 Feet Road to Porur Junction, the following traffic modifications and road diversions will be in place from Friday to Sunday

All heavy vehicles, including MTC buses (excluding car, jeep, auto and motorcycle), from Vadapalani towards Porur will take compulsory left at Arcot Road x Lakshmi Nagar 40 Feet Road junction and proceed via 40 Feet Road - 3rd Cross Street, 1st Main Road, Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road to reach Porur Junction The above route will be announced as one way and ambulance will be allowed as usual on Arcot Road

Heavy vehicles coming from Porur Junction towards Vadapalani Junction will be allowed on Arcot Road

Vehicles are not allowed from Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road towards Lakshmi Nagar 1st Main Road

Public can send suggestions to the DC Avadi Traffic email id — dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com, Contractors email id shankar.p@intecc.com, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur Traffic mobile No 8056217958, Inspector of Police, T15 SRMC Traffic mobile No 9498141613, Avadi Traffic Control Room No 7305715666. Share suggestions to Avadi Police Commissionerate through Twitter http://twitter.com/avadipolice

