STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New messaging tech to ease operations at Chennai airport

A new message switching mechanism (IP-AMSS - Internet Protocol Automatic Message Switching System) for the Chennai Airport was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Chennai airport | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new message switching mechanism (IP-AMSS - Internet Protocol Automatic Message Switching System) for the Chennai Airport was inaugurated here on Saturday. The new system will improve safety and efficiency of operations at the airport by ensuring timely exchange of significant aeronautical, flight, and weather related messages.

“The earlier system had many limitations in the content that could be transferred. The new system has incorporated India-specific requirements as well,” said V Muruganandham, general manager, Communication and Navigation System, Chennai airport. 

Earlier, aircraft operators had to physically go to the air-traffic-services block at the airport to get the brief of their flights. Now, using the new system they can do this remotely, Muruganandham added. M Suresh, board member of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) congratulated the team of experts who developed the system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp