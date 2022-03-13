New messaging tech to ease operations at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new message switching mechanism (IP-AMSS - Internet Protocol Automatic Message Switching System) for the Chennai Airport was inaugurated here on Saturday. The new system will improve safety and efficiency of operations at the airport by ensuring timely exchange of significant aeronautical, flight, and weather related messages.

“The earlier system had many limitations in the content that could be transferred. The new system has incorporated India-specific requirements as well,” said V Muruganandham, general manager, Communication and Navigation System, Chennai airport.

Earlier, aircraft operators had to physically go to the air-traffic-services block at the airport to get the brief of their flights. Now, using the new system they can do this remotely, Muruganandham added. M Suresh, board member of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) congratulated the team of experts who developed the system.