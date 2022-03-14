Big slump in wholesale prices, tomato sold at Rs 7 per kg in Chennai

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables hit a low at the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market in Chennai, with tomatoes being sold as cheap as at Rs 7 per kg. The prices have been on a decline for three weeks now, and traders said it will continue to be so for at least a month due to the continued rise in the arrival of vegetables to the market.

Following the heavy rains in November and December which destroyed vegetable cultivation in several areas across the State, the prices of vegetables had gone up and tomatoes were even sold at Rs 140 per kg. The current wholesale rate is just 5 per cent of that.

P Thiyagarajan, one of the association leaders at the market, said, "After the rain damage hiked the prices, farmers cultivated vegetables in large areas. Having enough water available also helped them get good harvest. The number of lorries bringing vegetables to the market everyday has now increased from 300 to 600. At present, 6,000 tonnes of vegetables are arriving."

The slump in prices at the market is quite evident for other vegetables, too. Drumstick, which was sold at Rs 300 per kg two months ago, and Rs 100 two weeks ago, is now sold at Rs 60.

Onions and small onions are sold at around Rs 25-30 per kg; potato at Rs 22; carrot from Hyderabad at Rs 25; ladies' finger at Rs 20; beetroot, brinjal, chayote and radish at Rs 10; cluster beans, cabbage, yam and german turnip at Rs 15; snake gourd and bottle gourd at Rs 8; green peas and beans at Rs 30

Mangoes and green chillies are, however, reasonably priced at the market and were sold at Rs 60-70 and Rs 40-50 respectively. VR Soundararajan, an association leader, said, "The mango season has not started yet and most of it is now coming from AP. The price is expected to go down in a few weeks."

Rs 140 per kg

was the price of tomato at the Koyambedu market following the heavy rains in November