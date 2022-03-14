Chennai police issue traffic regulations for Panguni Peruvizha

By Express News Service

For the ongoing Panguni Peruvizha of Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple (March 9 to March 18), following traffic diversions will be in force. On Tuesday during the car festival, traffic will be diverted from 5 am and on Wednesday during Arubathimoovar festival, traffic diversions will be in force from 2 pm.

No vehicles allowed from following areas

Luz Junction towards RK Mutt Road

St Mary’s Road towards RK Mutt Road Junction

Kutchery Road towards Mathalanarayanan Street and CP Koil street

Mangollai street, Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada street

East Chitrakulam Street towards North Chitrakulam street

Chitrakulam west street, TSV Koil street and Adam street towards South Mada street

Dr Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road

Diversions

Vehicles towards Luz junction and Mandaveli and Adyar will be diverted via Luz Church Road, Luz Avenue, Luz Avenue Road, East Abhiramapuram 1st street, Dr Ranga Road, Warren Road, St Marys Road, RK Mutt Road and Mandaveli junction

Vehicles coming to Mandaveli junction and going towards Parrys will be diverted via VK Iyer Road, Sringeri Mutt road, St Marys Road, Warren Road, Ranga Road, Bakthavachalam Salai, D Silva Road, Luz Church Road, Oliver Road U-Turn, Musiri Subramaniyam street and P S Sivasamy Salai

If traffic congestion on Kutchery Road, MTC buses coming from Santhome will be diverted towards Gandhi statue. If required, Royapettah High Road will be made one way from PS Sivsamy Salai to Luz junction