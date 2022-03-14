Chennai police issue traffic regulations for Panguni Peruvizha
On Tuesday during the car festival, traffic will be diverted from 5 am and on Wednesday during Arubathimoovar festival, traffic diversions will be in force from 2 pm.
For the ongoing Panguni Peruvizha of Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple (March 9 to March 18), following traffic diversions will be in force.
No vehicles allowed from following areas
Luz Junction towards RK Mutt Road
St Mary’s Road towards RK Mutt Road Junction
Kutchery Road towards Mathalanarayanan Street and CP Koil street
Mangollai street, Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada street
East Chitrakulam Street towards North Chitrakulam street
Chitrakulam west street, TSV Koil street and Adam street towards South Mada street
Dr Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road
Diversions
Vehicles towards Luz junction and Mandaveli and Adyar will be diverted via Luz Church Road, Luz Avenue, Luz Avenue Road, East Abhiramapuram 1st street, Dr Ranga Road, Warren Road, St Marys Road, RK Mutt Road and Mandaveli junction
Vehicles coming to Mandaveli junction and going towards Parrys will be diverted via VK Iyer Road, Sringeri Mutt road, St Marys Road, Warren Road, Ranga Road, Bakthavachalam Salai, D Silva Road, Luz Church Road, Oliver Road U-Turn, Musiri Subramaniyam street and P S Sivasamy Salai
If traffic congestion on Kutchery Road, MTC buses coming from Santhome will be diverted towards Gandhi statue. If required, Royapettah High Road will be made one way from PS Sivsamy Salai to Luz junction