Enrolment in PhD programmes of Chennai's Anna University doubles

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2021-22 academic year has seen the enrolment of students in Anna University's PhD programmes double, compared to previous years. Academicians attribute the spike to pent-up demand and the likelihood that a doctorate degree will soon become mandatory for direct recruitment of assistant professors at varsities.

In 2021-22, a whopping 2,293 students were admitted to PhD programmes offered by AU's four campus colleges and engineering colleges affiliated to it across the State. In 2020-21, the figure was 1,112 while in 2019-20, the university admitted just 1,087 PhD scholars.

The rise in PhD enrolments comes amid a consistent drop in enrolment in MTech/ME courses at the varsity. "On an average, we enrol around 1,000 PhD scholars each year," the varsity's vice-chancellor R Velraj said, explaining that AU calls for applications for PhD programmes every January and July.

"However, in 2020, with COVID-19 at the peak, we did not advertise for PhD programmes in July, so interested candidates would have applied later on. This pent-up demand could be one cause for the rise in PhD admissions this year," Velraj said.

‘Research fellowships one reason for rising demand’

A senior faculty at the varsity said another factor behind the rising popularity of PhD programmes is that it is most likely to become mandatory for direct recruitment of assistant professors in universities. "Further, availability of several fellowships for doctoral research in India and abroad has also boosted demand," the faculty member said.

Academicians said the rise in PhD admissions is a good sign but Anna University should take adequate measures to ensure quality research is produced by these scholars. "Good engineering teachers are need of the hour in the State. It is overwhelming that PhD scholars have increased in terms of quantity, now we should focus on the quality as well," said former V-C of Anna University, E Balagurusamy.

Engineering faculties are of the view that a rise in number of PhD students will lead to an increase in the research output and will enhance overall funding and rankings of the university.

Velraj said that he will chalk out a strategy and motivate all faculty members to ensure the quality of research by the PhD scholars. "I will also make it a priority to ensure that the majority of the PhD students complete their work in four years," said Velraj.