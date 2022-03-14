'Pazhaya Soru aids in digestion', finds ongoing study in Chennai's Stanley Medical College

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumption of pazhaya soru or fermented rice will protect the intestine and aids in digestion, say doctors at the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The findings from an ongoing study suggest that the rice has presence of many good gut bacteria.

The samples of fermented rice, which were sent to the lab at the TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University showed the presence of a lot of probiotic bacteria (good microorganisms). While Weissella confuse, Streptococcus infantarius and Kocuria krishtinae bacteria were found in fermented Navara rice (red rice), in Karuppu Kavuni rice (black rice), bacteria like Enterobacter cloacae complex, Candida tropicalis, Bacillus pantosus, Leuconotoc lactis, and Weissella confuse were identified.

These probiotic bacteria increase the production of vitamins and short-chain fatty acids in the body, and strengthens the intestinal mucosa, said Dr S Jeswanth, Director of the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, and principal investigator of the study.

The study was initiated after it was found that the consumption of fermented rice significantly improves the condition of patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, inflammation in part or all of the digestive tract, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The study focussed on the probiotics in such foods, their benefits, and curative properties.

"Different rice varieties will be tested during the ongoing study. Rice will be fermented in different natural conditions like close to the sea and from high-rise buildings to see which arrangement promotes the growth of the microorganism best," said Dr Jeswanth.

