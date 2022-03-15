STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drop plan for INO in Theni, Stalin tells PM Modi again

Explains how the project won’t just affect biodiversity but will also impact residents

Published: 15th March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The site proposed for the INO project  in Theni district | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday reiterated that the Government of India should drop the proposal of setting-up the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) at Pottipuram village in Theni district. He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time seeking his intervention after fresh attempts were made in the Supreme Court in favour of the project.

In the letter, Stalin said the project site falls within the Mathikettan-Periyar Tiger Corridor as mapped by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). “The corridor has the critical function of maintaining the genetic flow, which will be destroyed due to project activities,” he said.

The project site also falls within the Bodi Hills West reserve forest, which lies in the southern Western Ghats. The Western Ghats are considered a global biodiversity hotspot harbouring numerous species of flora and fauna. This area also links ecologically to the eastern habitats where the Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve is located and hosts tigers from the region, Stalin said in the letter. 

The chief minister also said the area forms a significant watershed and catchment area for the Sambai and Kottakudi rivers. Small streams on the west of Bodi Hills join the Kottakudi river, which joins the Periyar river before draining into the Vaigai dam. “This watershed is the lifeline of the local communities as it supports their livelihood and provides water for drinking and agricultural needs of five districts of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

A ministerial delegation from the State has also met Union minister Piyush Goyal in September last year and requested for the project to be dropped, considering the repercussions it may cause.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theni INO Narendra Modi MK Stalin
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp