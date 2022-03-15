For nature and its lovers

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city of Chennai grows, it’s important that we take into account the environmental well-being of its outer rings as well. To do the same and encourage nature enthusiasts in all pockets, Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), with the Tiruvallur District Collectorate will soon commence work on an eco trail in the second phase of their Kolappancheri lake eco restoration project. This will be the first of its kind, says founder of EFI, Arun Krishnamurthy. “Such projects are usually done in city areas but doing this in the western periphery/ suburban areas opens up opportunities for the nature enthusiasts to learn and helps protect waterbodies along this road,” he mentions.

The foundation will sow massive plantations, and set up educational boards and trail maps. The idea began with a discussion with the district collector, Alby John Varghese who suggested that a trail would bring in more community participation. “I am yet to see the trail but since it is EFI, I’m sure it will be a good initiative. Our work with EFI on this lake has been to restore it, maintain greenery and develop it for the local communities to come and spend time. It needs to be developed into a public space, only then conservation can really be complete,” the collector observes.

This prospect was possible only because of the first phase of the project, in which EFI restored the lake to glory in 2021.

Being adjacent to the highway made the lake a target for exploitation — public urination, garbage dumping and more — from people who stopped at the tollgate. There were also embankment issues and years of neglect had left the lake a rich reserve of solid waste and invasive weeds. The organisation performed several activities, including de-weeding and garbage disposal, peripheral desilting, bund strengthening, construction of percolation trenches and more. “The lake also had agrarian encroachment of paddy fields and banana plantations. We, of course, waited for the harvest to happen and then removed them to regain the lost land of the area,” he explains.

And as the lake revives its serene landscape, it welcomes a wonderful view of its natural flora and fauna. Arun adds that the lake also has a strong population of birds, insects, reptiles and more.