STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rela Institute Cancer Centre inaugurated by MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Rela Institute Cancer Centre at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre at Chromepet here on Monday.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates the Rela Institute Cancer Centre as professor Mohammed Rela, MD of Rela Institute, looks on, in Chennai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Rela Institute Cancer Centre at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre at Chromepet here on Monday. The centre has advanced radiation oncology and robotic surgical oncology facilities, and is equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities including the latest of PET-CT, a press release said.

It also has TrueBeam radiotherapy technology and a robotic and laparoscopic surgical suite. It introduces modalities in medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation therapies, including radionuclide therapy, the release added, saying the centre is equipped to perform bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

“Rela Institute Cancer Centre... shall continue providing its cancer treatment under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” prof Mohammed Rela, chairman and managing director of the institute, was quoted as saying in the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp