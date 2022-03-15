Rela Institute Cancer Centre inaugurated by MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Rela Institute Cancer Centre at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre at Chromepet here on Monday. The centre has advanced radiation oncology and robotic surgical oncology facilities, and is equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities including the latest of PET-CT, a press release said.

It also has TrueBeam radiotherapy technology and a robotic and laparoscopic surgical suite. It introduces modalities in medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation therapies, including radionuclide therapy, the release added, saying the centre is equipped to perform bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

“Rela Institute Cancer Centre... shall continue providing its cancer treatment under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” prof Mohammed Rela, chairman and managing director of the institute, was quoted as saying in the release.