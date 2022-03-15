Work on mega office campus in Chennai begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for Standard Chartered Global Business Services’ (GBS) largest office campus globally, in the DLF Downtown project at Taramani in Chennai.

Realty major DLF announced an investment of approximately Rs 550 crore to construct an office building covering one million square feet. The facility will provide an office space for 70,000 IT professionals, and is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the State’s goal of having a $1 trillion GSDP by 2030, said a statement.

The joint venture with TIDCO, covering an investment of Rs 50 crore, will ensure the creation of IT and ITES parks spread over 6.8 million square feet. DLF Downtown, spread over 27 acres in Taramani, has a multi-block campus and is being built in phases with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. A host of amenities, including restaurants, cafes, a creche, medical centre, and food courts, would be established, said an official release.

Similarly, the chief minister inaugurated an Aavin ice cream factory in Madurai through video-conferencing, The factory was built at a cost of `65.39 crore, and has the capacity to produce 30,000 litres of ice cream.

Stalin presented cash rewards to 36 people who won 23 awards in the India Skills 2021 event held in New Delhi between January 6 and 10. The sportspersons were given cheques of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000. The chief minister also inaugurated newly-constructed buildings of the Sports Development Authority of India in Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Chennai.

He also inaugurated four college hostels built for MBC students and additional buildings in Kallar reclamation schools across the State. The government has spent Rs 50.09 crore for this purpose.

CM gives job order to kin of freedom fighter

CM Stalin on Monday distributed job appointment orders to a grandson of Communist freedom fighter P Jeevanandham and 94 others here. Jeevanandham’s grandson M Jeevanandh, who is disabled, was appointed as junior engineer in the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. His appointment was made as a special case by the CM. Meanwhile, the TN govt signed an MoU with Cognizant for technological upgradation of classrooms in govt schools. The chief minister also launched the distribution of TVs to Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps