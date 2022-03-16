Stalin inaugurates advanced robotic surgery centre at Omandurar hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an advanced robotic surgery centre, the first-of-its-kind in government institutions in the State, at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Tuesday.

The centre was established at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore. The endo-wrist of the robot will allow 360-degree rotation while performing the surgery. The 3D view will help doctors observe organs and blood vessels during a surgery, a press release said. Use of the robot will reduce blood loss and chances of infection after surgery. It will also help patients recover quickly and reduce the need for painkillers, the release said.