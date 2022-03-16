STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin inaugurates advanced robotic surgery centre at Omandurar hospital

The endo-wrist of the robot will allow 360-degree rotation while performing the surgery.

Published: 16th March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an advanced robotic surgery centre, the first-of-its-kind in government institutions in the State, at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Tuesday.

The centre was established at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore. The endo-wrist of the robot will allow 360-degree rotation while performing the surgery. The 3D view will help doctors observe organs and blood vessels during a surgery, a press release said. Use of the robot will reduce blood loss and chances of infection after surgery. It will also help patients recover quickly and reduce the need for painkillers, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin robotic surgery
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp