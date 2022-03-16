STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supplementary charge sheet on Hizb-ut-Tahrir operatives

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two alleged operatives of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, affiliated to IS, who were arrested in the State in 2020.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two alleged operatives of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, affiliated to IS, who were arrested in the State in 2020.The accused are S Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava (41) from Mannargudi and J Ziyavudeen Baqavi (40) from Kumbakonam. The duo were originally arrested by Madurai police after which the NIA took up the case in April 2021 and filed the first charge sheet in May the same year.

The statement from the National Investigation Agencysaid the supplementary charge sheet was prepared after investigation revealed that they were engaged in radicalising and recruiting youth to establish an Islamic State and enforce a draft constitution written by the radical Islamic preacher, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, the founder of HuT.

“The duo organised meetings to recruit members and also conducted secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalise and motivate youth to work towards establishment of Islamic State Or Khilafah by overthrowing the Government of India. They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms in order to spread the ideology of HUT,” said a from NIA.

