Decks being cleared for Port-Maduravoyal Project

The project was suspended in 2012 due to a row between the Water Resources Department (WRD) and NHAI.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decks are being cleared for the Rs 5,965 crore Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker road project, which now comes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Gati Shakti’ initiative, according to SP Somasekhar, Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India.

A total of 9 km of the 20.5-km stretch will traverse through the Cooum river and a MoU is likely to be signed between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and TN government, said Somasekhar. The project was suspended in 2012 due to a row between the Water Resources Department (WRD) and NHAI.

To a query on whether the project will be implemented on the existing piers along the Poonamallee High Road and on the Cooum River, Somasekhar said the piers along Cooum will be demolished and fresh ones will be built. It is learnt the NHAI will seek fresh environmental and coastal regulation zone clearances.

However, on the roadside of the 125 piers, 110 will be retained. Meanwhile, of the 20.5-km stretch, the corridor will be limited to 14km from Maduravoyal to Napier Bridge. The elevated corridor will  have a capacity to handle 40,000 passenger car units a day.  But with the entire traffic landing at Chennai Port, there were fears that it could create further congestion at the port.

Chennai Port Authority Chairman Sunil Paliwal, who while speaking during the PM Gati Shakti Initiatives: Outreach Programme  organised by Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, allayed these fears and said a study will be undertaken by IIT Madras on orientation of internal roads in the port so it will not impact vehicular movement. 

TN Industries secretary S Krishnan highlighted the seamless logistic supply chain and the commitment. He said the State Logistics Coordination Committee headed by Chief  Secretary, is monitoring the development of initiatives under State Logistic Plan.

