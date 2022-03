By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Velachery police arrested two people for allegedly running a prostitution ring at a spa. Three women were rescued. According to the police, the accused were identified as M Muhadeer Asim (30) and G Nithyan (55). The police said they received a tip-off on Tuesday.

The police went inside the spa and confirmed that the prostitution ring and arrested the accused. On Wednesday, Muhadeer Asim and Nithyan were remanded in judicial custody while the women were sent to a government rescue home.