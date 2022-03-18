STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu Budget: State approves massive development along Chennai's Outer Ring Road

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m in which 50 m is being used for road development (25 metre for each carriageway).

Published: 18th March 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Toll gate, outer ring road

Toll gate on the Outer Ring Road (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 62-km Outer Ring Road project, which got over last year, will be opened for huge large scale commercial developments as the government gives its nod to development of  50 metres wide strip of land abutting outer Ring Road (ORR). This was announced in the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

CBRE, a global commercial real estate and investment services firm, as consultant for preparing the feasibility report to develop a 50 metres stretch along Outer Ring Road, submitted report to the government.

The study was undertaken keeping in mind the transit oriented development concepts across key corridors like in Delhi and Ahmedabad and international models like that of Curitiba, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian state of Paraná, and Portland,  the largest and most populous city in the US state of Oregon.

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m in which 50 m is being used for road development (25 metre for each carriageway). Twenty-two metre strip of land between left and right carriageway is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50 metre wide strip on eastern side of ORR is reserved for commercial developments as per earlier plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

An integrated township project is being proposed near Vandalur to Mudichur stretch, a recreational zone in the 5-10 acres of land in the Vandalur-Mudichur stretch and a cluster of Industrial housing developments in 10 to 15 acres in the stretch between Mudichur to Kundrathur which can drive growth in the region and meet the housing needs of blue collar workers in the region is also being proposed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiagarajan Outer Ring Road Chennai ORR Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu budget Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 TN Budget 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp