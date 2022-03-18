Tamil Nadu Budget: State approves massive development along Chennai's Outer Ring Road

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 62-km Outer Ring Road project, which got over last year, will be opened for huge large scale commercial developments as the government gives its nod to development of 50 metres wide strip of land abutting outer Ring Road (ORR). This was announced in the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

CBRE, a global commercial real estate and investment services firm, as consultant for preparing the feasibility report to develop a 50 metres stretch along Outer Ring Road, submitted report to the government.

The study was undertaken keeping in mind the transit oriented development concepts across key corridors like in Delhi and Ahmedabad and international models like that of Curitiba, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian state of Paraná, and Portland, the largest and most populous city in the US state of Oregon.

The total strip of land acquired for development of ORR corridor is 122m in which 50 m is being used for road development (25 metre for each carriageway). Twenty-two metre strip of land between left and right carriageway is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50 metre wide strip on eastern side of ORR is reserved for commercial developments as per earlier plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

An integrated township project is being proposed near Vandalur to Mudichur stretch, a recreational zone in the 5-10 acres of land in the Vandalur-Mudichur stretch and a cluster of Industrial housing developments in 10 to 15 acres in the stretch between Mudichur to Kundrathur which can drive growth in the region and meet the housing needs of blue collar workers in the region is also being proposed.